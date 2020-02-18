White Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Joins White Sox on minors deal
Hernandez signed a minor-league deal which does not include an invitation to big-league camp with the White Sox on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 32-year-old has parts of six big-league seasons under his belt, hitting an unimpressive .230/.292/.351. He appeared in 20 games for Boston last season and did even worse, hitting .143/.218/.245.
