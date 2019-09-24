Hernandez went 0-for-4 in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Rays.

Hernandez, who started in left field for the injured Andrew Benintendi (thumb), has started four of the last five games. The Red Sox have been dealing with injuries in the outfield -- last week it was Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, both of whom have returned to action, and now it's Benintendi. As Boston plays out the string, Hernandez, who has three hits in 32 at-bats since being called up, may see more plate appearances as manager Alex Cora gives his regulars time off.

