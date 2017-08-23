Ramos was diagnosed with a concussion Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ramos -- who was selected by the Giants with the 19th pick of the 2017 draft -- has been tearing the cover off the ball with the club's Rookie-level affiliate this season. In his first 35 games, the impressive 17-year-old is hitting .348 with six homers and 10 stolen bases. He'll unfortunately have to be sidelined for the time being, as he is dealing with a concussion after being hit by a pitch in the head during Sunday's game.