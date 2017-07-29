Giants' Hunter Pence: Crushes seventh home run Saturday

Pence went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Dodgers.

Pence blasted his seventh home run of the year to put the Giants on the board in the fourth inning of a road loss. The 34-year-old has posted some of the worst numbers of his career, and his .346 slugging percentage has made him a player to avoid in most fantasy leagues.

