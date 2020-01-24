Play

Jewell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jewell was claimed off waivers by the Angels in November but passed through unclaimed this time around. With a career 6.99 ERA in 28.1 big-league innings, he's not likely to make a significant impact this season if he returns to the 40-man roster.

