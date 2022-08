Jewell was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Wednesday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jewell was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Monday but was able to land a 40-man roster spot with the Twins a few days later. Although the right-hander's contract was selected by the Guardians in early August, he'll likely head to Triple-A St. Paul for now. Over 36 relief appearances at Triple-A Columbus this year, Jewell posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 43.1 innings.