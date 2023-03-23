site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Jake Jewell: Bound for minors
RotoWire Staff
Mar 23, 2023
10:58 am ET
Phillies reassigned Jewell to minor-league camp Thursday.
Jewell is expected to open his tenure in the Phillies organization with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 29-year-old right-handed reliever has spent parts of three seasons in the majors with the Angels and Cubs, but he pitched exclusively in the minors in 2022.
