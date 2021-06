Sherfy's contract was selected by the Giants on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sherfy joined the Giants on a minor-league deal in February and began the season with Triple-A Sacramento. During his time in the minors, he posted a 0.56 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in 7.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander will likely serve as a low-leverage reliever for the major-league club.