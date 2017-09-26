Play

Parker is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Parker had a big game Monday, but he will be held out Tuesday as the Giants load up on right-handed hitters against Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray. Mac Williamson will get the start in left field.

