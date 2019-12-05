Play

Parker signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Parker spent most of 2019 with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he recorded a .929 OPS with 24 home runs and 75 RBI over 96 games. He appeared in five major-league games with the Angels, but he was designated for assignment after failing to record a hit. The 30-year-old will get the chance to compete as a non-roster invite at spring training, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear in the majors at some point in 2020 if he performs well in the Mets' organization.

More News
Our Latest Stories