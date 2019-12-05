Parker signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Parker spent most of 2019 with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he recorded a .929 OPS with 24 home runs and 75 RBI over 96 games. He appeared in five major-league games with the Angels, but he was designated for assignment after failing to record a hit. The 30-year-old will get the chance to compete as a non-roster invite at spring training, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear in the majors at some point in 2020 if he performs well in the Mets' organization.