Parker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After Brian Goodwin (wrist) landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Parker received the call to the big leagues to serve as the Angels' fourth outfielder. He entered the lineup the past three games with Justin Upton (quadriceps) out, but failed to record a hit in 10 at-bats. Though Upton remains sidelined for the series finale, manager Brad Ausmus will turn to David Fletcher rather than the struggling Parker as the replacement in left field.