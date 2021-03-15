The Giants optioned Davis to their minor-league camp Monday.
Since being acquired from the Twins at the 2019 trade deadline, Davis has struggled in his limited opportunities at the big-league level, slashing a collective .167/.237/.278 in 59 plate appearances across the past two seasons. All of Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater were clearly ahead of Davis for playing time in the San Francisco outfield, so the 26-year-old will likely head to Triple-A Sacramento pick up regular work.