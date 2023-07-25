The Mets released Davis on July 16.

The 29-year-old outfielder saw time in the big leagues with the Giants from 2019 through 2021 and with the Red Sox in 2022, but he played exclusively in the minors during his first season in the Mets organization. Over 309 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse, Davis slashed .224/.343/.440 with 13 home runs and two stolen bases before getting cut loose shortly after the All-Star break. Davis will seek out another minor-league deal elsewhere or perhaps explore his options overseas now that he's a free agent.