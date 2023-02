Davis agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Mets on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Davis will have a chance to win a backup role with the Mets during the Grapefruit League, but will face an uphill battle. The outfielder spent 2022 in the Giants and Red Sox organizations, and was successful in a brief sample with a .333/.407/.375 slash over 27 plate appearances for Boston after he was claimed off waivers from San Francisco last April.