Giants' Joe Panik: Hits disabled list with groin strain

Panik was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain Saturday.

Panik left Friday's game with the injury and was expected to end up on the disabled list. He'll be out until after the All-Star break, though a specific timeline is not yet known. Chase d'Arnaud's contract was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. The injury possibly opens up more playing time for Austin Slater, with Alen Hanson likely to move in from the outfield to fill his preferred second base role.

