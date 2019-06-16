Giants' Joe Panik: Reaches three times in win

Panik led off and went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over Milwaukee.

Panik set the table for the Giants on Saturday, who have upset the Brewers by taking the first two games of their current series. The 28-year-old is slashing an uninspiring .247/.319/.341 with three home runs and three steals through 61 games. Despite his pedestrian on-base numbers, Panik continues to lead off due to the club's lack of superior alternatives.