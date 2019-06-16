Giants' Joe Panik: Reaches three times in win
Panik led off and went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over Milwaukee.
Panik set the table for the Giants on Saturday, who have upset the Brewers by taking the first two games of their current series. The 28-year-old is slashing an uninspiring .247/.319/.341 with three home runs and three steals through 61 games. Despite his pedestrian on-base numbers, Panik continues to lead off due to the club's lack of superior alternatives.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...