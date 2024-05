The Giants placed Lee on the 10-day IL on Monday due to a left shoulder dislocation.

Lee dislocated his left shoulder when he ran into the outfield wall attempting to make a catch in the top of the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Reds. With Lee set to be sidelined for an extended period of time, Tyler Fitzgerald is set to see a significant uptick in playing time, particularly in platoon lineups against southpaws.