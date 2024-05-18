The Giants transferred Lee (shoulder) to the 60-day IL on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Lee will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after dislocating his left shoulder Sunday and suffering a torn labrum. He will finish his first season in the majors with a .262/.310/.331 slash line while hitting two homers and driving in eight RBI across 145 plate appearances. Ryan McKenna was claimed off waivers from Baltimore to fill Lee's spot on the 40-man roster.