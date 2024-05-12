Lee exited Sunday's contest against the Reds in the first inning with a left shoulder strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee was forced to leave Sunday's series finale with Cincinnati after he ran into the outfield wall after suffering what is now understood to be a left shoulder strain. The 25-year-old now appears set for an extended absence after making his return from a foot injury Sunday. If Lee ultimately ends up on the injured list, Tyler Fitzgerald would stand to see an increase in workload in San Francisco's outfield.