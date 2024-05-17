Lee is set to undergo season-ending surgery in the next few weeks for a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee sustained the injury in the top of the first inning of Sunday's game against the Reds when he crashed into the outfield wall while attempting to make a catch. He was placed on the 10-day IL with what was initially labelled as a dislocated left shoulder, but an MRI on Tuesday revealed further structural damage. Lee received multiple opinions on the injury, and season-ending surgery has been ultimately been decided on for the 25-year-old outfielder. He will end his first season in the majors slashing .262/.310/.331 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over 158 plate appearances. Luis Matos has started in center field in each game since Lee's injury, and the former will reprise that role again Friday against the Rockies.