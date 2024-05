Imaging revealed structural damage in Lee's left shoulder Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Lee landed on the injured list Monday due to a dislocated shoulder, though it appears he may be at risk of missing an extended period of time. The 25-year-old outfielder will receive a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, at which point more will be known about the duration of Lee's absence. Luis Matos has started both games in center field for the Giants since Lee went down.