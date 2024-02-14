The Giants announced Wednesday that Teng will miss at least the first 2-to-3 weeks of spring training with a left oblique strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Teng was added to the Giants' 40-man roster over the winter, but even if he wasn't sidelined for the start of camp with the oblique injury, he wouldn't have been a serious candidate for a spot in the big club's Opening Day rotation. Once he moves past the oblique strain, Teng will likely head to Triple-A Sacramento, with whom he tallied a 4.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 96:48 K:BB in 79 innings last season.