Teng was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move corresponds with the Giants removing Sean Hjelle (elbow) from the 15-day IL. Teng has struggled in his first season in the majors, allowing 12 earned runs on 15 hits and eight walks over 11 innings. The right-hander will look to get his command back with Triple-A Sacramento, where he posted a 4.22 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 79 innings in 2023.