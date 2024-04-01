Teng allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings versus the Padres on Sunday.

Starter Daulton Jefferies (hip) gave up nine runs (five earned) over the first two innings, and Teng was called on for a long-relief assignment. Teng gave up three runs himself in the third inning, but he settled in after that. All in all, it's a fairly forgettable major-league debut for the right-hander, who posted a mediocre 4.42 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 164:68 K:BB over 126.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season. The Giants' rotation has some holes early in 2024, but Teng figures to be a multi-inning reliever in the short term and could lose his spot on the 26-man roster once Alex Cobb (hip) is able to make his season debut.