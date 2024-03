The Giants recalled Teng from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The move corresponds with Luke Jackson (back) being placed on the Giants' 15-day IL. Teng started 2023 in Double-A Richmond, and he managed to work his way up to Triple-A Sacramento in June. With Sacramento, he posted a 4.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 96:48 K:BB over 79 innings while going 6-5 over 16 starts. Teng will fill Jackson's spot in the bullpen until the latter recovers from his back strain.