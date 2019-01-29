Giants' Keyvius Sampson: Gets minors deal from San Francisco
Sampson signed a minor-league contract with the Giants earlier in January, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Sampson returns to North America after spending the 2018 campaign with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization, where he went 13-8 with a 4.68 ERA. He'll likely be a rotation option at Triple-A Sacramento in the San Francisco organization.
