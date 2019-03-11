Giants' Keyvius Sampson: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Sampson was sent to minor-league camp on Monday.
Sampson received an invitation to big-league camp as part of his minor-league deal back in January, but his stay on the major-league side was fairly brief. He'll likely open the year with Triple-A Sacramento and wait for an injury to open up a roster spot in the big leagues.
