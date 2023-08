The optional assignment of Mathias was reversed and he has been placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, but following the reversal he will instead end up on the big-league injured list. The 29-year-old utility man went 2-for-10 during his recent eight-day stint with the Giants.