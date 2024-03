The Giants reassigned Black to minor-league camp Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.comreports.

The 24-year-old is presumed to start for the Giants at some point during the first week of the season with Blake Snell and Keaton Winn still building up and Alex Cobb (hip) destined for the injured list, but that doesn't mean Black needs to be included on the Opening Day roster. The right-hander can be called up at any point since he isn't yet on the 40-man roster.