Black allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 3.1 innings Wednesday versus the Reds.

Black has now allowed eight runs over 10.1 innings across four Cactus League outings (three starts). Things have not gone well for the Giants' rotation from a health standpoint this spring, which has seen Black earn attention to potential begin the year as a major-league starter. Keaton Winn (elbow) and Alex Cobb (hip) are still working their way back, leaving Black to compete with Spencer Howard and Daulton Jefferies for two spots in the rotation.