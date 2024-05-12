Black allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Saturday.

Black put in a solid effort, though he walked two of the first three batters he faced in the fifth inning, and that was enough to end his second career start. The only run on his line was a solo shot from Elly De La Cruz in the fourth. Black has given up six runs on 12 hits, including two homers, over his first 8.2 major-league innings. Blake Snell (thigh) is beginning a rehab assignment Sunday, so it's possible Black may be kept in the majors for one or more starts depending on how long Snell's rehab takes. If he gets another turn through the rotation, Black is projected for a home start versus the Rockies, though the Giants could also skip his turn since they have an off day Thursday.