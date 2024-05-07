Black (0-1) took the loss Monday against Philadelphia, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Despite the crooked numbers, Black was solid up until the sixth inning, where he allowed five hits -- including a three-run homer -- as part of a four-run frame. While Monday's start wasn't great, the Phillies are a top-five offense in most statistical categories and have caused trouble for some of the best pitchers in baseball. Considering Black's 1.01 ERA at Triple-A Sacramento and Blake Snell's (thigh) injury, Black should get another chance to prove himself, an opportunity which would likely come Saturday against Cincinnati.