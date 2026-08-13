Royals' Mason Black: Works in bulk relief Wednesday

Black struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks across three innings of relief in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

For the second time since he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha last Friday, Black pitched in long relief behind starter Daniel Lynch, who is getting gradually stretched out as he transitions from the bullpen to the rotation. After tossing five innings Friday against the Cubs, Black wasn't needed to provide as much length Wednesday, with Lynch building up to 2.1 innings and 39 pitches. Unless he's incredibly economical with his pitch count in his next projected start Tuesday versus the Athletics, Lynch is unlikely to reach five innings, so Black could have decent odds of picking up a win in that game if he's available to pitch behind Lynch.