The Giants recalled Black from Triple-A Sacramento to start Friday's game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Black was lit up for five runs in 4.1 innings during his MLB debut, but he managed to bounce back by giving up just one run in 4.1 frames during his second start against the Reds. Now, he'll return to the Giants' rotation and start Friday as Keaton Winn (forearm) lands on the injured list.