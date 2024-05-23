Black won't start Thursday's contest against the Pirates.

After being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento last Friday and making a three-inning start later that day, Black was slated to make his second straight turn through the rotation Thursday. He could still end up pitching in the series finale in Pittsburgh, but if he does, he'll be deployed as a bulk reliever out of the bullpen behind Erik Miller, who will open the game but will likely only cover an inning or two. Black has struggled in his three starts for the Giants this season, allowing 10 earned runs with an 8:5 K:BB over 11.2 frames.