Black allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings versus the Pirates on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Black has been inconsistent as a starter this season, and his first turn working behind an opener was arguably even worse. He's allowed at least four runs in three of his four appearances, and this was the first time he failed to complete three innings. Black has an 8.79 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 14.1 innings on the year. While he has excelled at Triple-A Sacramento, it appears he still needs a bit more time at that level before he can be an effective major-leaguer.