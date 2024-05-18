Black allowed four runs on six hits and struck out two without walking a batter over three innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday.

Black was tagged for three runs in the first inning and gave up a solo home run to Jordan Beck in the second. This was Black's shortest of three major-league starts so far, likely due to the poor first run through the lineup. He's now at a 7.71 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings. The 24-year-old may have a chance to gain traction in the Giants' rotation while Keaton Winn (forearm) is on the injured list, though it's also possible Black gives way to Blake Snell (thigh) next week given the former's middling results so far for the Giants.