Black is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Reds in San Francisco.

Black was touched up for five earned runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in his MLB debut versus the Phillies on Monday, but he'll get at least one more chance to prove he belongs in the San Francisco rotation. The matchup with a Reds offense that ranks in the bottom five of the majors this season with an 80 wRC+ is a far more favorable one than the potent Phillies lineup he faced Monday, and Black will also have the luxury of taking the hill in the pitcher-friendly confines of Oracle Park.