Chapman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Chapman has gone 16-for-43 (.372) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last 11 games. The third baseman's homer Tuesday gave the Giants a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning. He's up to six long balls, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored, 13 doubles and five stolen bases while slashing .243/.303/.411 over 48 contests. While his .714 OPS is notably down from last year, he seems to have turned a corner in May by batting .279 after hitting just .212 in April.