Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run during Wednesday's 9-5 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

The 31-year-old tagged Jared Jones for a two-run home run in the sixth inning, Chapman's second straight game with a long ball. He's been red-hot in his last five games, going 11-for-18 (.611) with seven extra-base hits, 10 runs, five RBI and two stolen bases.