Chapman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Chapman hit one of two homers for the Giants in the ninth inning, but it was too late to generate a comeback. The third baseman has gone deep five times and added 13 RBI over his last 15 contests, a span in which he's batting .298 (17-for-57). For the year, he's up to 13 long balls, 43 RBI, 60 runs scored, 24 doubles, eight stolen bases and a .231/.322/.423 slash line through 90 games.