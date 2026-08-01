Giants' Matt Chapman: Won't return this weekend

Chapman (abdomen) will not be activated during San Francisco's weekend series against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants were optimistic that Chapman would return sometime this weekend, but the 33-year-old said Saturday that he is still feeling discomfort while running. He's set to be reevaluated Saturday, so an updated timeline for his return could be available in the near future. In the meantime, Christian Koss will continue to serve as San Francisco's primary third baseman.