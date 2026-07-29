Giants' Matt Chapman: Expected back this week

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Wednesday that Chapman (abdomen) will be activated from the 10-day injured list at some point during this weekend's series versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants begin a road trip with a four-game series in San Diego beginning Thursday. Chapman has not played any rehab games, but it appears he'll skip a rehab assignment despite being shelved for the past month. The veteran third baseman is sporting a disappointing .235/.324/.368 batting line with seven home runs in 84 contests for San Francisco this season.