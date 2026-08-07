Giants' Matt Chapman: Set for season-ending surgery

Chapman (abdomen) will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Chapman will go under the knife to address a hernia that he has been playing through for most of the season. The timing of the procedure will cause him to miss the remainder of the year, so the 33-year-old will close the book on a disappointing 2026 campaign after slashing .235/.324/.368 with seven homers, 42 RBI and 35 runs scored across 352 plate appearances. Christian Koss figures to serve as San Francisco's primary third baseman the rest of the way.