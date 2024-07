Chapman went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

The steal was Chapman's 10th of the year, matching his total from the previous five campaigns combined. He's logged three of those thefts in July despite hitting just .180 (9-for-50) over his first 14 games of the month. The third baseman is slashing .234/.320/.409 with 13 homers, 43 RBI, 65 runs scored and 25 doubles through 96 contests overall.