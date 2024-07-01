Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total RBI in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Dodgers.

Chapman's been hot to close out June, going 13-for-37 (.351) with three homers, nine RBI and 11 runs scored over his last 10 contests. He hit just .190 over his first 15 games this month. The third baseman is at a .242/.323/.414 slash line with 11 homers, 39 RBI, 55 runs scored and a career-high seven stolen bases through 82 games this year. Chapman's unlikely to continue to hit for average, but he can still make an impact if his power stays up.