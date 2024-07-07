Chapman went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Guardians.

Tyler Fitzgerald stole second, and that gave Chapman enough time to dart home for the Giants' third run. Chapman has done it all over his last 15 games, batting .327 (18-for-55) with four home runs, three steals, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in that span. Coming into 2024, he had stolen a total of 11 bases in his career, but he's already up to eight this season while adding 12 homers, 42 RBI, 58 runs scored and a .244/.328/.422 slash line through 87 games.