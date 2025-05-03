Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Chapman launched a 418-foot homer to left field off right-hander Antonio Senzatela in the third inning, accounting for San Francisco's final run of the game. The 32-year-old third baseman has recorded six home runs this season, ranking second on the Giants behind Wilmer Flores. However, Chapman has struggled to make consistent contact recently, slashing .139/.225/.333 with two home runs, a double and a 35.0 percent strikeout rate across 40 plate appearances over his last 10 games.