Chapman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Chapman has struggled a bit at the plate lately, going just 3-for-23 (.130) and a 6:6 BB:K in that span. The third baseman was able to log his fourth stolen base of the season in Saturday's contest. He's batting a modest .221 with an .804 OPS, five home runs, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and four doubles over 28 games. Chapman's 20.8 percent walk rate is more than double his 10.0 percent mark from last season -- while this may be a bit of a small-sample skew, his early success drawing free passes has helped offset a small drop from last year's .247 batting average.