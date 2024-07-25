Chapman went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers while also drawing two walks.

Chapman walked in his first at-bat before launching a leadoff homer in the fourth to tie the game at one run apiece. The third baseman would go on to reach base four times in the contest while also driving in multiple runs for only the second time this month. Following the two-hit performance, Chapman is still batting just .190 (12-for-63) in July with three homers, six RBI and 14 runs scored. He's also recorded at least one walk in three straight games.